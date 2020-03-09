  • 16:23 Mar 09, 2020

Asus ROG Phone II Android 10 update starts rolling out

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2020 3:48 pm

Asus ROG Phone II is the second gaming phone in the company's gaming smartphone lineup.
Asus ROG Phone II was launched in India in September last year Android 9.0 Pie. Now the company has released Android 10 update for the phone. The development comes after the company started beta testing few months back.

 

The Android 10 update for ROG Phone II will be available from today via a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update that will be rolled out incrementally worldwide. A broader availability is expected shortly.

The Asus ROG’s global Twitter account made the announcement for the new update. However the tweet (now deleted) did not mention any specifics of the update. The Android 10 update brings Dark mode, Smart Reply, additional controls over privacy and location data as well as Gesture Navigation. The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls.

 

Asus ROG Phone II is the second gaming phone in the company's gaming smartphone lineup. The smartphone comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 37,999 and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 59,999.

Asus ROG Phone II is fueled by a 6000mAh battery with 30W Quick Charging 4.0 and 10W reverse charging.The phone features a large 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR10 support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It comes with an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the device is powered by 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle camera with a 125-degrees field of view. On the front, there is a 24MP selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

