Asus ROG Phone 7 series debut in India: FAQ with specs, price and more

Asus has launched its much awaited ROG Phone 7 series globally, including in India. The series consists of two phones, such as the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Both the smartphones come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood and come with triple rear cameras. Read on to know more about the devices.

What is the price of Asus ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate? The Asus ROG Phone 7 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 74,999 in India. On the other hand, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is available in 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage configuration with a price tag of Rs 99,999.

What are the differences between the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate? While both the phones pack mostly a similar set of hardware, there are two differences that set them apart. First, the Ultimate variant comes with more RAM and internal storage than the regular model. Second, is that the Ultimate trim has a small display at the rear that can show you notifications, charging status, and more. The regular variant doesn’t have this display.

When will the phones become available for purchase? The ROG Phone 7 series is offered in a Storm White colour variant, while the base model is available in an additional Phantom Black colour. Both phones will go on sale in May

What type of display does ROG Phone 7 Series have? The ROG Phone 7 series has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448 x 1080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The panel supports up to 1000nits of peak brightness and has a pixel density of 395 ppi.

Which processor do they carry? Both the devices pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with Adreno 740 GPU. The Asus ROG Phone 7 series comes equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.



Read More: Asus launches ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Gaming Laptops in India, updates older models

What is the battery capacity of ROG Phone 7? Both smartphones are backed by a 6000mAh battery and support 65W wired fast charging support. However, you will get a 30W power adapter inside the box in India.

No, the ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate do not support wireless charging.

Which connectivity options are available on the devices? Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 7 series include GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. The devices are Wi-Fi 7 ready as well. There are two USB-C ports for charging and connecting accessories, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Is there an IP rating for these phones? Yes, both the phones are IP54 rated so they can easily handle splashes and light rain.

How many cameras are there on the devices? For optics, there’s a triple rear camera setup on both the Asus ROG Phone 7 models, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, both smartphones carry a 32-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.