Asus ROG Phone 6D tipped to come with 50-megapixel primary sensor, 6000mAh battery

Asus has already confirmed to launch of the ROG Phone 6D at a global event on September 19th. The company has also confirmed that it will be powered by Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Now ahead of the launch, the key specification of the ROG Phone 6D has leaked online.

Asus ROG Phone 6D

As per tipster, Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the ROG Phone 6D will be powered by Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The phone will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.

Further, the leak reveals that the smartphone will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Talking about the ROG Phone 6 series, the devices sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1ms response time, 23ms touch latency, HDR10+ support, and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Further, the display has a Pixelworks i6 processor.

The Pro model also features a small PMOLED display on the back panel with ROG Vision, while the vanilla model only has the glowing ROG logo. Asus has employed the GameCool 6 cooling system in both smartphones, which as per the company, is the biggest update to the system since the introduction of the ROG Phone series. It has a redesigned, 360-degree CPU cooling system that is more efficient in heat dissipation.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is priced at Rs 71,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is priced at Rs 89,999 for the sole 18GB RAM + 512GB storage trim in India. ROG Phone 6 is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colours while the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is offered in a single Storm White colour.