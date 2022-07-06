Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro launched in India with 165Hz displays

Asus unveiled the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro globally yesterday including India. The smartphones come with up to 18GB of RAM and sport Qualcomm’s latest top-end chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Further, they are backed by a 6000mAh battery and have 165Hz high refresh rate displays.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is priced at Rs 71,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is priced at Rs 89,999 for the sole 18GB RAM + 512GB storage trim in India. The sale and availability details of the smartphones will be shared later via the company social media platforms. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colours while the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is offered in a single Storm White colour.

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1ms response time, 23ms touch latency, HDR10+ support, and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Further, the display has a Pixelworks i6 processor.

The Pro model also features a small PMOLED display on the back panel with ROG Vision while the vanilla model only has the glowing ROG logo. Both the phones are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The ROG Phone 6 gets 12GB RAM and 256GB storage while the Pro gets 18GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Apart from these three differences, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro share all the specs.

Read More: ASUS ROG Strix XG16 Gaming Monitor launched in India with NVIDIA G-SYNC

Asus has employed the GameCool 6 cooling system in both the smartphones which as per the company is the biggest update to the system since the introduction of the ROG Phone series. It comes with a redesigned, 360-degree CPU cooling system that is more efficient in heat dissipation. The performance has been improved by up to 10 degrees Celsius, per the company.

For optics, the ROG Phone 6 series gets triple rear cameras including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 125 degrees of field of view, and 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphones come with 12-megapixel cameras.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports. Apart from this, users get an in-display fingerprint sensor and ultrasonic sensors on the right spine of the devices for AirTrigger 6 and grip press.