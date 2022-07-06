HomeNewsAsus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro launched in India with...

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro launched in India with 165Hz displays

Asus has launched the latest generation of its ROG series gaming smartphones.

By The Mobile Indian Network
ROG Phone 6 series India

Highlights

  • ROG Phone 6 series has been launched worldwide
  • ROG Phone 6 series comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • ROG Phone 6 series features 165hz displays

Asus unveiled the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro globally yesterday including India. The smartphones come with up to 18GB of RAM and sport Qualcomm’s latest top-end chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Further, they are backed by a 6000mAh battery and have 165Hz high refresh rate displays.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is priced at Rs 71,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is priced at Rs 89,999 for the sole 18GB RAM + 512GB storage trim in India. The sale and availability details of the smartphones will be shared later via the company social media platforms. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colours while the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is offered in a single Storm White colour.

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1ms response time, 23ms touch latency, HDR10+ support, and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Further, the display has a Pixelworks i6 processor.

The Pro model also features a small PMOLED display on the back panel with ROG Vision while the vanilla model only has the glowing ROG logo. Both the phones are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The ROG Phone 6 gets 12GB RAM and 256GB storage while the Pro gets 18GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Apart from these three differences, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro share all the specs.

Read More: ASUS ROG Strix XG16 Gaming Monitor launched in India with NVIDIA G-SYNC

Asus has employed the GameCool 6 cooling system in both the smartphones which as per the company is the biggest update to the system since the introduction of the ROG Phone series. It comes with a redesigned, 360-degree CPU cooling system that is more efficient in heat dissipation. The performance has been improved by up to 10 degrees Celsius, per the company.

For optics, the ROG Phone 6 series gets triple rear cameras including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 125 degrees of field of view, and 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphones come with 12-megapixel cameras.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports. Apart from this, users get an in-display fingerprint sensor and ultrasonic sensors on the right spine of the devices for AirTrigger 6 and grip press.

Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 6
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage256
  • Display6.78-inch, 1080 x 2448 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 13MP + 5MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleED raids Vivo offices for money laundering allegations: Report
Next articleMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.