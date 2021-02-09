Asus ROG Phone 5 spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM and Android 11 OS

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with cores clocked at 1.80 GHz.

Asus is currently working on its next gaming phone which is expected to be named as ROG Phone 5. Now Asus ROG Phone 5 has now surfaced at the Geekbench benchmarking site.



On the Geekbench listing, the Asus ROG Phone 5 has appeared with model number I005DA. The listing shows that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset (listed as codename ‘Lahaina’).



The listing further revealed that the phone will run Android 11 operating system out of the box with the company’s custom UI on top of it and it will have 16GB of RAM. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, the handset scored 1131 and 3729, respectively.



According to a recent TENAA listing, Asus ROG Phone 5 will come with an AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The phone will feature a horizontal triple camera module along with an LED flash. The RGB-lit logo is also present at the centre of the phone’s back.



Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.



The ROG Phone 5 gaming phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.



The phone will be backed up by 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm.

It is still unclear the next ROG phone will be called ROG Phone 4 or ROG Phone 5. But as per a hands-on video which was leaked online, 05 number was written next to the secondary screen. It hints that the next ROG phone might be named ROG Phone 5, and not ROG Phone 4.