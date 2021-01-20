Asus ROG Phone 4/5 leaked hands-on video reveals secondary display

ROG Phone 5 is said to be housing a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery with a 65W fast-charging support.

ASUS is currently working on its next gaming phone however it is still unclear the next ROG phone will be called ROG Phone 4 or ROG Phone 5. Recently we saw a teaser image of upcoming ROG Phone 4/ROG Phone 5 and now a hands-on video has also surfaced online.





The video, spotted on Weibo posted by a reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 5 will come with a secondary display on the rear panel. The back side of the device shows that there is a horizontally aligned triple camera system along with an LED flash. The phone is said to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera.





The secondary display might be for showing gaming info and notifications. There is 05 number written next to the secondary screen which hints that the next ROG phone might be named ROG Phone 5, and not ROG Phone 4.

Further, as per a report, ROG Phone 4/5 has also been spotted on NCC certification which confirms that the smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery which will also support 60W fast-charging.





ROG Phone 5 is said to be housing a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery with a 65W fast-charging support. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system.





The phone will expectedly to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset (codename Lahaina) with cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.