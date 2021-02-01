Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications revealed via TENAA

Asus ROG Phone 5 will be backed up by 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging.

ASUS is currently working on its next gaming phone which is expected to be named as ROG Phone 5. Now Asus ROG Phone 5 has appeared on China’s TENAA telecom regulatory body revealing its key specifications and images.



As per the TENAA listing, Asus ROG Phone 5 will come with an AMOLED display with in-screen fingerprint scanner. The phone will feature a horizontal triple camera module along with an LED flash. The phone is said to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The RGB-lit logo is also present at the centre of the phone’s back.





It is still unclear the next ROG phone will be called ROG Phone 4 or ROG Phone 5. But as per a hands-on video which was leaked online, 05 number was written next to the secondary screen. It hints that the next ROG phone might be named ROG Phone 5, and not ROG Phone 4.



The TENAA listing revealed that the phone will come with a 6.78 inches display. It is likely that the phone will carry support for a refresh rate of 144Hz or higher. It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.



The phone will be backed up by 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. The listing also reveals that it will measure 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29 mm.