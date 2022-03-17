Asus ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s receiving Android 12 update

Asus has started rolling out Android 12 update for its ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s smartphones globally. Both the phones were launched on Android 11 OS out-of-the box.

The update comes afetr the company released Android 12 stable updates for the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip back in December 2021.

According to posts on Asus’ official forums, the new software was released on both models under the number 31.0810.1226.57. The update brings a new ROG UI design, updated built-in apps, a new console design in Armory Crate, and a host of other improvements and enhancements.

The update also brings Android 12 features such as privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features. There are also several bug fixes.

You can check out the complete changelogs for both devices over at Asus’s support forums.

To recall, Asus ROG Phone 5s comes in Phantom Black and Storm White colours and is priced at Rs 49,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999. The ROG Phone 5s Pro in a single Phantom Black colour with 18GB of RAM and 512GB storage. It costs Rs 79,999.

