Here's our first look at the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 4/5

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2021 11:47 am

Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone will be coming with a 65W fast-charging support.
Asus is currently working on its next gaming-centric smartphone in ROG series. The phone will be ROG Phone 3’s successor and is likely to be called ROG Phone 4 or ROG Phone 5. But it is more speculated to be launched as the ROG Phone 5 since the number “4” is seen as inauspicious some of the Asian markets.

 

Now an alleged live image of the upcoming ROG Phone has surfaced on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The image shows the rear design of the ROG Phone 4/5 gaming smartphone.

As per the live image, there is a ROG logo at the bottom-left corner, while the middle of the back panel comes with a white strip. On top, there is a rear camera setup as well.

 

Also, there is a laser engraving of the numbers “05”, which hints that the upcoming smartphone might be named as ROG Phone 5.

 

Previously, the alleged as Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone was spotted on 3C certification with model number ASUS_I005DA. The listing revealed the ROG Phone will be coming with a 65W fast-charging support.

 

Asus ROG Phone 4/5 was earlier also spotted on Geekbench as per which the phone will expectedly to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset (codename Lahaina) with cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.

 

For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system. The phone scored 1081 in single-core and 3584 in multi-core benchmarks. On the GeekBench listing, the phone carried the model number ASUS_I005DA.

