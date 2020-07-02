Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 3 5G confirmed to be announced on July 22

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 10:39 am

Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 out of the box and will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging.
Asus has confirmed that it will announce the ROG Phone 3 5G gaming smartphone on July 22 in a global online event. The event will start at 11PM Taipei time (8:30 PM IST) on July 22nd and it will be live-streamed on Asus website.


Earlier, the phone surfaced on China’s TENAA telecom authority with full specifications. As per the listing, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to arrive with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by 3.091GHz Snapdragon 865+ SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.

For storage, the ROG Phone 3 will have 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. It will lack a microSD card slot. The phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera which is likely to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens. The front camera sensor will be 13-megapixel. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.


For the software, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 out of the box and will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging. The ROG Phone 3 measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and it weighs 240 grams.




