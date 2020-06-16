Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 3 live image and specs leaked, to come with Snapdragon 865 and 6,000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 19, 2020 10:52 am

Latest News

Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 with ROG UI and feature 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging.
Advertisement

UPDATE: A live image showing the back panel of Asus ROG Phone 3 has been leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station. At the back, there is LED ROG logo with a new Tencent Games branding at the bottom and triple camera setup. The same source has also leaked key specifications which include a 6.59 inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage and 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone II was launched in India in September last year. Now the company is working on on the launch of the ROG Phone 3 gaming-focused flagship phone. The Asus phone with model number ASUS_I003DD has surfaced on the database of China’s TENAA telecom authority with full specifications. Meanwhile, the phone has also been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website.

As per the TENAA listing, Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The TENAA listing and AnTuTu reveals 3.091GHz processor which could be unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone has scored 646310 points on AnTuTu.
Asus ROG Phone 3
TENNA listing suggests that ROG Phone 3 has 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. It lacks a microSD card slot. The phone has a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera. The front camera sensor is 13-megapixel. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The ROG Phone 3 measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and it weighs 240 grams. It will come in Black colour. The phone will run Android 10 with ROG UI and feature 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging.


ASUS phone with model code Asus_1003DD was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website recently. As per the GeekBench listing, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be powered by a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. For the software, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 out of the box. On the benchmark site, the phone managed to score 910 in the single-core test and 32293 in the multi-core test.

Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone II 12GB RAM variant to go on sale in India on Dec 11 via Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone II to face temporary shortage in India

Asus ROG Phone II Android 10 update starts rolling out

Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted with 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

Tags: Asus ROG Phone 3 Asus ROG Phone 3 launch Asus ROG Phone 3 specs Asus ROG Phone 3 leaks Asus ROG Phone 3 rumours

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro announced with Dimensity 800 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Micromax to reportedly launch 3 smartphones in India next month

Oppo A52 is now available for sale in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies