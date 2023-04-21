Asus launches new Zenbook, Vivobook laptops in India, also updates older models

Asus has launched a bunch of new laptops in its Zenbook and Vivobook series in India, such as Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404), Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504/K5504), Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504), Vivobook 15 (X1504) and Vivobook 14 (X1404). Asus also refreshed older models such as Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402), Vivobook S 14 Flip (TP3402), Vivobook 16 (X1605), Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505), Vivobook 15 (X1502), Vivobook Go 15 (E1504) and Vivobook Go 14 (E1404) with Intel 13th Gen CPUs.

The pricing of the new PCs in the Asus Zenbook and Vivobook series starts from Rs 97,990 and Rs 47,990, respectively in India. These laptops will be available on both online platforms (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) as well as offline channels (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital).

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Specs

Priced at Rs 1,04,990 in India, ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is the world’s slimmest OLED laptop, and also the most eco-friendly Zenbook. This Evo-certified Zenbook is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. There is also a full set of I/O ports for on-the-go connections and a 63 Wh battery. The Zenbook S 13 OLED has a 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display that’s Dolby Vision-certified, along with Pantone Validated color rendering and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: Specs

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes at Rs 1,09,990 in India and has Intel Evo certification is a convertible laptop with an all-aluminum body, 360-degree hinge, and a weight of 1.5kg. It has a 14″ 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 90Hz ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Pantone validation, and VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500.

It comes in two variants – Intel Core i7-1360P and i5-1340P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM (4800 MHz). The laptop has 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage (3500 MB/s), two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Ir also includes a glass touchpad, a full HD 3DNR camera with an Infrared sensor and Windows Hello, a 75 WHrs battery with 65 W fast charging, Dolby Atmos audio, and an edge-to-edge backlit chiclet keyboard. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 (lifetime subscription), a designer sleeve, and ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus.

ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED: Specs

Priced at Rs 47,990, the ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED is a 15.6” laptop powered by Intel’s 13th Gen processors and Iris Xe graphics, with upgradable 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz) and 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage (3500 MB/s). It has a profile of 17.9mm and weighs 1.6 kg with military-grade durability. The laptop has a Full HD ASUS Lumina OLED display with VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 550 nits, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and 0.2ms response time.

The machine packs a 50 WHrs battery life with 65 W fast charging, and a complete set of ports including USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The webcam is a 720p HD 3DNR camera with an Infrared sensor for video calls, and the laptop runs on Windows 11 Home with a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021. It also has Wi-Fi 6E, the MyASUS app, Alexa, and a physical fingerprint scanner for security.

Vivobook S 15 OLED (Model S5504 & K5504): Specs

Starting at Rs 85,990, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504) is a laptop with a 15.6″ 2.8K 120Hz OLED display that has Intel Evo certification. It comes in three color variants (Cool Silver, Solar Blue, Cream White) and is equipped with a range of CPU options including Intel Core i9-13900H, i7-13900H, and i5-13900H, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM (4800 MHz), and 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (up to 3.5 Gbps).

It has a Thunderbolt 4, USB ports, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a glass touchpad. The laptop has a Full HD 3DNR camera with an Infrared sensor and Windows Hello, as well as AI Noise Cancelation, MyASUS, and Alexa features. Its Smart Amplifier can provide 350% louder sound output without distortion. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 with a lifetime subscription.

On the other hand, ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) model sports a 15.6″ Full HD ASUS Lumina OLED and 70WHr battery. It also features a physical fingerprint scanner, 1080p Full HD webcam, Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The device is built with military-grade durability, a large glass touchpad, and an ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with antimicrobial guard protection.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605): Specs

Starting at Rs 47,990, this laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen H series Intel Core i5-13500H CPU and comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz) which is upgradable to 24GB, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD (2000 MB/s) and Iris Xe graphics. This device of Military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability is 19.9mm thin and 1.8kg weight for a compact 16” laptop which has received EPEAT Silver rated for sustainability.

The keyboard is a full-sized backlit chiclet with a physical NumPad and ASUS Antimicrobial Guard protection. There’s an 180° ErgoLift hinge for comfortable use at all angles and better air circulation. The ports on the device feature USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm jack, DC in, as well as Wi-Fi 6 for added connectivity. The laptop also hosts an HD 3DNR webcam with a physical privacy shutter and fingerprint scanner for extra security. The ASUS Vivobook 16 includes MS Office Home and Student 2021.

ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505): Specs

The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505) comes with a 15.6″ Full HD ASUS Lumina OLED display with DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the latest Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, with 16GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 24GB) and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. The laptop has a thin profile of 19.9mm, weighs 1.7kg, and features a 180° ErgoLift hinge for comfortable use.

It has a military-grade US MIL-STD 810H durability and eco-friendly EPEAT Silver certification. The keyboard has ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus protection. It has a 50 WHrs battery with 65W fast charging, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and multiple ports. The laptop comes with Microsoft Office and Home 2021 and the MyASUS application for customization and diagnostics. It comes in Indie Black and Transparent Silver color variants.