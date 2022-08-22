Asus Zenfone 9 tipped to launch in India on August 23

Asus ZenFone 9 was announced in select markets last month. Now the phone will reportedly launch in India this week.

According to YouTuber Sahil Karoul, Asus is expected to launch the Asus Zenfone 9 in India on August 23 i.e tomorrow. Further, he says the Asus Zenfone 9 will launch in India as Asus 9z. But as of now, the company has not announced anything official about the launch date.

The Asus Zenfone 9 comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a compact form factor. The phone is priced €799 (approx Rs 64,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in four colour options – Black, White, Blue, and Red.

Asus ZenFone 9 Specifications

The ZenFone 9 sports a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1100 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the back, there are two cameras with a LED flash along with support for the six-axis gimbal stabiliser.

The camera unit is headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 f/1.9 primary sensor with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. For security, the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the power button. It also gets multi-magnet stereo speakers with Dirac Audio, Hi-res audio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Further, the Asus Zenfone 9 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. There are two microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology. The handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, and NFC.