Asus launches ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 Gaming tablet alongside TUF Dash F15 2022 in India

Asus has launched two new gaming products in India including the ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 Gaming tablet alongside the TUF Dash F15 2022 model. The gaming tablet is powere dby up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The tablet has multiple display options out of which one can opt for a 4K display with 60Hz refresh rate.

The ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15 will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,36,990 and Rs 90,990 respectively in India. It will be available at both online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital) stores.

ROG Flow Z13 Specifications

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with two display options. It can either come with a 13.4-inch 4K 60Hz display or a Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the touchscreen options support 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and MPP 2.0-compatible styluses. Further, the displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and are validated for color accuracy by Pantone.

As for power, you can get up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H Processor clocked at 2.5 GHz. There are core i5 and core i7 options available as well. Furthermore, you get up to 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU. For memory, it comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The tablet is backed by a 56Whr battery and comes with a 100W power supply.

Connectivity options include 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x ROG XG Mobile Interface, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ / power delivery / G-SYNC, 1x Thunderbolt 4 support DisplayPort / power delivery and 1x card reader (microSD). Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 (Dual band).

Additional features include 8MP rear camera and a 720p HD Webcam, Built-in 3-microphone array, 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology and Hi-res Audio certification, and fingerprint sensor.

Read More: Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 16X, and Vivobook Pro 14 OLED launched in India

Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) Specifications

The TUF Dash F15 (2022) sports a 15.6-inch screen that has up to QHD 165Hz or FHD 300Hz display with Adaptive-Sync support. There’s 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 100% sRGB options. The laptop comes equipped with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU and up to a RTX 3070 Mobile GPU. The laptop comes with two SO-DIMM slots that support up to 32 GB DDR5 4800MHz memory and two PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe M.2 slots for storage.

Asus has claimed a battery life of over 16 hours with a 76Wh battery that also supports fast charging and Type-C charging. Type-C adapters up to 100W are supported, while it ships with a 200W power adaptor that can charge the battery from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes. The new TUF Dash F15 has two self-cleaning fans and an anti-dust design.

For connectivity, the laptop features 1x RJ45 LAN port, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x Thunderbolt 4 support DisplayPort, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX along with Bluetooth 5.2.

The laptop also sports dual speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and Hi-res audio certification. It also supports Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation. The laptop weighs around 2 kgs.