Asus launches five new ProArt series laptops in India

Asus has expanded its laptop lineup in India with the ProArt series of laptops aimed at content creators which includes the flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED and new VivoBook models, including the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED. As the names of the laptops suggest, all of them feature OLED displays for an enhanced viewing experience.

Amongst the Asus ProArt series laptops, the flagship StudioBook 16 OLED starts at Rs 1,69,990 in India. The laptop will be available for purchase starting January through Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers including ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores.

The VivoBook Pro 14X OLED starts at Rs 94,990 for the Intel version, while the AMD model starts at Rs 1,09,990. The VivoBook Pro 16X OLED comes with a starting price of Rs 1,24,990.

As for the remaining VivoBook models, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED starts at Rs 74,990 for the Intel processor powered model. The VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is also available with an AMD processor that starts at Rs 94,990. In contrast, the AMD model of the VivoBook Pro 15 OLED comes with a starting price of Rs 1,04,990.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED Specifications

The ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED sports a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications, along with factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 color accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation.

ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED also offers extensive connectivity with ultrafast PCIe 3.0 x4 or PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs, up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM or USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (H5600) ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

The laptop leverages powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) and fast NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 (H5600) graphics. Further, the machine features NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance. For streamlining creative work, the laptop comes equipped with ASUS Dial for quick, intuitive adjustments while working incompatible Adobe apps, such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects.

VivoBook Pro 14X/16X OLED Specifications

VivoBook Pro 14X/16X OLED come with a 14-inch or 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display, AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

The laptops feature an exclusive DialPad that allows precise and intuitive control of creative tools, and the dual-fan cooling design with up to a 96 Wh high-capacity battery. VivoBook Pro 14X/16X OLED also offers the anodized-metal 0° Black and Cool Silver or weave-coating Meteor White and Comet Grey color options.

VivoBook Pro 14/15 OLED Specifications

The VivoBook Pro 14/15 OLED comes in two distinctive color options, Quiet Blue or Cool Silver. The laptop features either 14-inch or 15-inch NanoEdge 2.8, K/FHD OLED display, along with Harman Kardon-certified audio. Moreover, the laptops feature the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, a dual-fan cooling system, and Wi-Fi 6.