Asus launches ExpertBook B9 OLED, B56 OLED and B54 in India: Price, Specs

ASUS has announced the launch of ExpertBook B9, B56 OLED and B54 laptops that come packed with 13th Gen Intel core processors. The new laptops are aimed at professionals and enterprises with their versatile, tough design and portable form factor. Here’s what the laptops have to offer.

ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED: Price, Specs

The Asus Expertbook B9 OLED will be available via leading Commercial PC channel partners for Rs 2,17,990.

The laptop sports a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 90Hz OLED with HDR colour and low blue-

light emissions for enhanced eye care, plus a 90% screen-to-body ratio for immersive visual experiences. It also benefits from a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by up to 13th Generation Intel Core i7 vPro Processor and 64 GB of LPDDR5x memory paired with up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD.

It runs on Windows 11 out of the box, with connectivity options including 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0 Type-C, 1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), 1 x 3.5 mm combo audio jack, 1 x Nano Kensington lock slot and 1 x Mini HDMI transfer to RJ45. It gets a 1080p FHD IR camera with a Webcam Shield.

The laptop further has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, Stereo speakers with Dolby certification, Fingerprint sensor and NFC login. It packs a 63Wh battery with 65W fast USB-C charging.

ASUS Expertbook B56 OLED: Price, Specs

This model is priced at Rs 1,88,990 and will be available via leading Commercial PC channel partners.

The Asus Expertbook B56 OLED sports a 16-inch 16:10 WQUXGA (3840×2400) display with 400nits brightness, DCI-P3 100% (OLED Glare), Narrow Border, eDP1.4, 1ms Pixel response time, 100000:1 Contrast Ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the Intel vPro platform and packs up to 40 GB of RAM. It also features up to two SSDs to provide up to 2 TB capacity and supports RAID 1 technology for improved data reliability. The machine is MIL-STD 810H US military standard certified for enhanced durability.

Connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x RJ45, 1 x HDMI v2.1, 1 x Audio port, 1 x Micro SD slot, 1 x Kensington nano lock slot, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. It gets stereo speakers, a 50Wh battery, a 90W adapter, a fingerprint sensor, a webcam shield for the HD + IR webcam and more.

ASUS Expertbook B54, B54 Flip: Price, Specs

The standard model starts at Rs 1,57,490, while the Flip model starts at Rs 1,70,490. They’ll be available via leading Commercial PC channel partners.

Both laptops have a 14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920×1080) IPS display with anti-glare coating, 400 nits brightness, sRGB 100%, DPST+ PSR2, and 60 Hz refresh rate. The Flip model, however, has a touch-enabled screen with stylus support.

Its connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (supports 4K display, USB PD 3.0), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5 mm combo audio jack, 1 x RJ45, 1 x Kensington Nano Security Slot, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.0.

They are powered by up to Intel Core i7-1370P Chipset with up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. They also get an HD + IR camera with shutter and Windows Hello support. The machines pack stereo speakers, a 63Wh 3-cell battery, a fingerprint sensor integrated power button, and optional TPM 2.0.