Asus Zenfone 10 launched with a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Asus is continuing its streak of launching compact flagship phones with the launch of the latest Zenfone 10. The new Asus Zenfone 10 focuses on power while being compact in size, as it packs some of the most top-end specifications one can expect from a handset, including a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, multi-magnet stereo speakers and more.

Asus Zenfone 10: Price

The Zenfone 10 is offered in three variants, where the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 799 (approx Rs 71,400), the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at EUR 849 (approx Rs 75,900) while the top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB model is listed at EUR 929 (approx Rs 83,000).

The phone can be availed in Aurora Green, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue colour options. It is available in select European markets for purchase while availability in other regions will be revealed by the third quarter of this year.

Asus Zenfone 10: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 10 sports a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1100 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. However, Asus says that the 144 Hz refresh rate can only be enabled in Game Genie while playing mobile games. The panel is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

Further, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It gets up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. On the back, there are two cameras with a LED flash along with support for the six-axis hybrid gimbal stabiliser 2.0.

The camera unit is headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 f/1.9 primary sensor with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. There’s a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. For security, the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the power button. Besides, the power key can also be used to scroll through various UI pages.

Further, the Asus Zenfone 10 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It also gets multi-magnet stereo speakers with Dirac Audio, Hi-res audio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There are two microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology. The handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax 6E or Wi-Fi 7 depending on regions, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, and NFC.