Asus India Launches Vivobook 14 Flip, Gaming V16, Vivobook S14, Vivobook 16, and More

Asus has announced its latest lineup of AI-powered laptops in India. The lineup features the Vivobook 14 Flip with a 360-degree hinge, the ASUS Gaming V16 for gaming, the Vivobook S14, Vivobook 16, Vivobook 14, and Zenbook 14 with onboard AI-enhanced performance, and the refreshed Zenbook DUO which boasts AI-infused performance on its dual OLED touchscreens. The new ASUS laptops integrate advanced cooling solutions, up to Wi-Fi 7, and versatile I/O ports.

Asus 2025 AI Laptops: Pricing, Availability

Model Name Availability Starting Price Vivobook Flip 14 (TP3407SA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon ₹ 96,990 Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores, Multi brand retail outlets Gaming V16 (V3607) Online: ASUS Exclusive stores, e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon ₹ 84,990 Vivobook 16 (X1607CA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Amazon ₹ 75,990 Brand Store: Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance, Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon ₹ 1,12,990 Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma and Vijay Sales , Multi brand retail outlets Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart ₹ 75,990 Vivobook S14 (S5406SA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon ₹ 99,990 Brand Store: Reliance Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon ₹ 2,39,990

Asus 2025 AI Laptops: Features, Specifications

Vivobook 14 Flip

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip features a sturdy aluminium body in Matte Gray. Its 360° hinge allows versatility between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. The 14-inch Lumina OLED touchscreen aims to deliver bright colours, deep blacks, and sharp details for a better viewing experience. It is 16:10 FHD+ (1920x 1200) OLED touchscreen with up to 500-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, certified DisplayHDR 500 True Black, and TÜV Rheinland.

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (8533 MHz) and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (expandable up to 1 TB). There’s support for Wi-Fi 7 also.

This laptop includes Windows Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that helps with tasks like file searching and system control. Windows Studio Effects v2 improves video calls with features like Eye Contact Enhanced and Portrait Light. The ASUS StoryCube app organizes photos and videos using AI, while the ASUS Pen 2.0 supports precise writing and drawing with different tip options. The Dolby Atmos 360° adaptive audio system enhances sound quality for movies, music, and calls. The ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad provide a smooth typing and navigation experience.

With a 70Wh battery, the Vivobook 14 Flip offers up to 28 hours of usage. It also supports USB-C Easy Charge, allowing charging with standard USB-C chargers, power banks, and airline adapters. It comes with multiple ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD reader. The laptop is military-grade durable and features ASUS OLED Care, which helps prevent screen burn-in.

ASUS Gaming V16

The Asus Gaming V16 is a 16-inch portable rig built for light gaming and creative domination. Cloaked in a Matte Black finish with a Turbo Blue keyboard backlight, transparent WASD and arrow keys, and a razor-sharp design, this machine weighs just 1.95 kg and has a US MIL-STD 810H certification.

Powered by up to an Intel Core 7-240H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, the ASUS Gaming V16 further supports up to 32GB DDR5 RAM (5600MHz) and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage for seamless multitasking. ASUS IceCool thermal technology ensures optimal cooling with dual heat pipes and a 79-blade fan, maintaining 70W total wattage in Performance Mode.

Other highlights include a 1080p FHD camera with a privacy shutter, Dirac-tuned speakers with AI noise cancellation, and ASUS Smart Gestures on a large 150x99mm touchpad. It comes with USB-C Power Delivery, HDMI 2.1, and ASUS-exclusive Wi-Fi Master technology. For wireless connectivity, it gets Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi 6.

Vivobook 16

The Asus Vivobook 16 (2025) laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and ultra-slim bezels. The TÜV Rheinland certification ensures reduced blue light emissions while the 180-degree hinge adds flexibility, allowing users to adjust the screen for different viewing angles. Despite its large screen, the laptop remains thin at 1.79 cm and durable with US MIL-STD 810H military certification.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 – 225H Processor (Series 2) with 14 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.9 GHz, the Vivobook 16 delivers smooth and efficient performance. The 16GB DDR5 RAM ensures seamless multitasking with an expandable SO-DIMM memory slot. It gets a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, while Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2 ensures strong wireless connectivity. The FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support and magnetic privacy shutter enhance security.

The backlit ErgoSense keyboard and a large Smart Gesture touchpad improve typing comfort and navigation. There are also stereo speakers featuring ASUS Audio Booster and Dirac Sound technology.

Zenbook 14

The ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405C) weighs in at 1.28 kg and 14.9 mm thin. It features an aluminium alloy chassis with a 180° ErgoLift hinge for better typing comfort and airflow. The 14-inch 3K OLED NanoEdge display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. With Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, connectivity is seamless, allowing users to transfer data at high speeds and connect to external displays.

It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9-285H processor with Intel Arc Graphics and AI Boost NPU, coupled with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM (7467 MHz) and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The 75Wh battery provides over 18 hours of usage, with USB-C fast charging for convenience. Additional features include an FHD IR AI Camera with Windows Hello, AI noise cancellation for calls, and a backlit ErgoSense keyboard with NumberPad 2.0. With Dolby Atmos speakers, ASUS OLED Care for screen longevity, and military-grade durability, the Zenbook 14 is built to handle demanding workloads.

Vivobook 14

The ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) weighs 1.46 kg with a 1.79 cm slim profile. It also has US MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability to withstand accidental drops and extreme conditions. The 14-inch WUXGA display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and ultra-slim bezels offers an immersive viewing experience, while TÜV Rheinland certification ensures reduced blue light emissions for comfortable long-hour usage. The 180-degree hinge adds flexibility for work.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 – 225H processor (Series 2) with 14 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.9 GHz boost clock, the Vivobook 14 further packs 16GB DDR5 RAM and an expandable SO-DIMM memory slot which offers future upgrade options. The 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD provides fast storage, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 enable seamless connectivity.

The laptop also includes an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support and a privacy shutter for security. Other highlights include a backlit ErgoSense keyboard, a massive touchpad with Smart Gesture support, and stereo speakers with Dirac Sound technology and a dedicated Copilot key for AI assistance.

Vivobook S14

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED (S5406S) gets an aluminium alloy chassis that gives it a sleek, modern look, while the 180° hinge provides flexibility for different work setups. The 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display delivers 600 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification.

It is backed by the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with Intel Arc Graphics, AI Boost NPU (47 TOPS), and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (8533 MHz) for seamless multitasking and AI-powered efficiency. Storage is handled by a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, while Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 provide wireless connectivity. Security is enhanced with an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello, a privacy shutter, and the Microsoft Pluton chip for data protection.

Then there’s a customizable RGB backlit ErgoSense keyboard and large Smart Gesture touchpad. Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos speakers deliver enhanced audio, while AI-powered noise cancellation improves call clarity. It packs a 75Wh battery supporting USB-C Easy Charge.

Zenbook DUO

The ASUS Zenbook Duo (UX8406C) is the world’s first 14-inch dual-screen AI-powered dual-screen laptop. It features two 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreens with a 120Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. The detachable full-size ErgoSense keyboard comes with a Copilot key, and also allows users to switch between Laptop, Dual-Screen, and Desktop modes for different tasks. ASUS Pen 2.0 support further enhances creativity and note-taking.

It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9-285H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, coupled with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM (7467 MHz) and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Then, it gets a 75Wh battery provides for long hours of usage, while the Dual-band Wi-Fi 7 ensures fast connectivity. The FHD IR ASUS AI Camera ensures AI-enhanced video effects, while Dolby Atmos stereo speakers offer immersive audio.

Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 provide extensive connectivity options. With its military-grade durability and innovative dual-screen experience, the Zenbook Duo is perfect for professionals, creators, and multitaskers.