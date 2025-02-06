Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

Asus has announced the Zenfone 12 Ultra in international markets, packed with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a triple camera setup on the back, a good amount of AI features, and much more. Here’s everything to know about the new flagship from Asus.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: Price, Availability

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is available in Europe, Taiwan and Hong Kong. In mainland Europe, the MSRP is set at €1,100 (approx Rs 99,950) for the 12GB + 256GB model. It can be purchased in Ebony black, Sakura white, and Sage green shades.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: Specifications

The Zenfone 12 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO (max 144Hz for gaming) Samsung E6 flexible AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 15. As for optics, the handset gets a 50MP rear camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYT 700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.

Additionally, the phone packs a multi-magnet stereo speaker setup with Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio, Dirac Virtuo for spatial sound. The device is also IP68 rated. It further packs a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging support and 15W Qi wireless charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port.