Asus AiO V241 All-in-One Desktop PC launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 5:31 pm

The new all-in-one offering will be available soon via Asus Exclusive Stores and commercial PC channel partners.
ASUS India has today announced the launch of new slim and sleek ASUS AiO V241All-in-One Desktop PC for the home users in India. Asus AiO V241 starts at Rs 61,990 in India and is offered in Black-Gold as well as White-Silver colour options.

 

ASUS AiO V241 enables consumers to meet their computing needs and video conferencing needs met by a PC but also all multimedia content consumption needs such as watching TV, Playing Console Games, Watching OTT Content, Streaming movies etc. on a single device.

 

ASUS AiO V241 comes with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger-lake i5 processor along with Intel’s latest Iris Xe for better graphics solution.


ASUS AiO V241 boasts a full complement of I/O ports, including four rear-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, offering data-transfer rates that are 10X faster than USB 2.0. And for maximum user convenience, there is also a USB 2.0 port and an audio combo jack located within easy reach, on the bottom edge of the screen.

 

Asus AiO V241 comes with a 23.8 inch NanoEdge IPS display supporting 100% sRGB colour gamut and 178-degree viewing angle. there is also 3W Large Stereo speakers with large sound-chambers.

 

Additionally, the AiO also feature an HDMI-out port allows the user to connect to a big-screen TV or even a Home theater sound-system using just a single HDMI cable for both audio and video.

 

For every-day computing, the AiO come with Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, which have tactile operability, with 2.5mm deep key-travel and large chiclet keys to make typing a superb experience all day long.

 

ASUS AiO portfolio includes:

 

ASUS AiO V222:

 

ASUS AiO V222 comes at a starting price of Rs 25,990. It has a frameless 22-inch Full HD display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio for edge-to-edge visuals. Preinstalled Windows 10 provides a secure and familiar computing experience, including Cortana’s voice recognition capability for more efficient and productive. The ASUS AiO V222 is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for smooth and effortless multitasking performance, improved energy efficiency and enhanced multimedia capabilities. ASUS AiO V222 is available with up to 8GB of fast DDR4 memory. Both models feature support for dual-storage capability, with up to a 1TB HDD and up to a 512GB SSD.

