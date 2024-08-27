Arc AI Search Browser is Coming to Android: Confirmed

If you are unaware of the Arc search browser, it’s a popular Chrome competitor available on Windows, macOS, and iOS (along with iPadOS). While Android users have been missing out on this minimal AI browser, they soon won’t, as Arc has announced that the Browser is also coming to Google’s operating system.

The arrival of the Arc Search browser on Android has been confirmed in a reply to a Threads question about when it might arrive on Google’s mobile OS. The official Arc Internet account shared a brief clip of the App running on what seems to be a Google Pixel, hinting that it is “coming soon.”

There’s no word on when exactly the Arc AI Search browser will be released on Android, but one could speculate that it will launch before the end of the year. As for what makes it special and stand out in the plethora of browser options available, the Arc search browser is known for the minimal and distraction-free experience it offers, which other browsers haven’t been able to offer.

This experience includes a clean and clear Reader mode that makes it easier for users to read long articles without any distractions. The browser also incorporates some AI features, including a “Browse for Me” feature that summarises information from multiple websites on a single page.

The browser includes an auto-archive feature for old tabs to help keep your browsing history organized. It also has a built-in ad blocker that protects against trackers, ads, and all web page banners. Moreover, Arc Search is optimized for mobile devices, offering features like quick keyboard access, which opens up with a keyboard on the screen so you can quickly visit the web address you want.