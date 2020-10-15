AQFIT launches W14 fitness Smart Watch for Rs 3699

AQFIT W14 Fitness Smart Watch comes with IP68 rating and is 5 ATM waterproof to withstand dust, dirt, & sand, and resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5 M underwater for up to 30 minutes.

AQFIT, a Technology start-up with primary focus on Electronics and Smart devices category, has today announced the launch of AQFIT W14 Fitness Smart Watch. It is available for Rs 3699.





AQFIT W14 Fitness Smart Watch comes with a full touch screen display. It is housed in a Zinc-Magnesium alloy body featuring 1.33 inches HD colour, IPS touch screen display with a resolution of 240 x 240.



The smartwatch is powered by latest Nordic chipset NFR52832, promising 40% higher efficiency with 50% less power, supported by ST LIS2DH12TR sensor. Packed with a 220mAh lithium battery, it only takes 2 hours to fully charge and then produce up to 8-10 days of usage with a standby time of 60 days



AQFIT W14 Fitness Smart Watch comes with IP68 rating and is 5 ATM waterproof to withstand dust, dirt, & sand, and resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5 M underwater for up to 30 minutes.



The wearable is equipped with 15 Multi-Sports modes. It enables the customer to track and record all the activities accurately. These activities include walking, trekking, running, swimming, cycling, skipping, yoga etc. along with sports like basketball, badminton, football etc.



The advanced optical sensor provides 24hr heart rate monitoring, sleep pattern monitoring. This fitness smart watch enables the user to control the phone without touching it. Just flip your wrist to get instant social media notifications, read messages and attend calls.





With the Shutter feature, you can take timer shots by using the watch as a remote to click photos or selfies from your Smartphone with just a tap. You can control music straight through the watch interface allowing you to skip/play/pause the songs of your Smartphone



You can change the watch face from a plethora of options to experience a new watch with a new dial face every day. You can even set a picture on your phone as a watch face using the mobile application.



Commenting on the occasion, Sanjeev Singh,Business Head said, "We are elated on the launch of the new range of AQFIT W14 fitness smart watch to provide healthier lifestyle to our customers worldwide. The brand adheres to the core value concept of 'Originality, Quality, Experience and Service'. AQFIT’s business philosophy is to create smart devices that can bring a healthier lifestyle to its customers worldwide. We hope that this new range is well received by our customers. "