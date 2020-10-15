Advertisement

AQFIT launches W14 fitness Smart Watch for Rs 3699

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 4:54 pm

Latest News

AQFIT W14 Fitness Smart Watch comes with IP68 rating and is 5 ATM waterproof to withstand dust, dirt, & sand, and resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5 M underwater for up to 30 minutes.
Advertisement

AQFIT, a Technology start-up with primary focus on Electronics and Smart devices category, has today announced the launch of AQFIT W14 Fitness Smart Watch. It is available for Rs 3699.
 

AQFIT W14 Fitness Smart Watch comes with a full touch screen display. It is housed in a Zinc-Magnesium alloy body featuring 1.33 inches HD colour, IPS touch screen display with a resolution of 240 x 240.
 
The smartwatch is powered by latest Nordic chipset NFR52832, promising 40% higher efficiency with 50% less power, supported by ST LIS2DH12TR sensor. Packed with a 220mAh lithium battery, it only takes 2 hours to fully charge and then produce up to 8-10 days of usage with a standby time of 60 days
 
AQFIT W14 Fitness Smart Watch comes with IP68 rating and is 5 ATM waterproof to withstand dust, dirt, & sand, and resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5 M underwater for up to 30 minutes.
 
The wearable is equipped with 15 Multi-Sports modes. It enables the customer to track and record all the activities accurately. These activities include walking, trekking, running, swimming, cycling, skipping, yoga etc. along with sports like basketball, badminton, football etc.
 
The advanced optical sensor provides 24hr heart rate monitoring, sleep pattern monitoring. This fitness smart watch enables the user to control the phone without touching it. Just flip your wrist to get instant social media notifications, read messages and attend calls.
 
 
 With the Shutter feature, you can take timer shots by using the watch as a remote to click photos or selfies from your Smartphone with just a tap. You can control music straight through the watch interface allowing you to skip/play/pause the songs of your Smartphone
 
You can change the watch face from a plethora of options to experience a new watch with a new dial face every day. You can even set a picture on your phone as a watch face using the mobile application.
 
Commenting on the occasion, Sanjeev Singh,Business Head said, "We are elated on the launch of the new range of AQFIT W14 fitness smart watch to provide healthier lifestyle to our customers worldwide. The brand adheres to the core value concept of 'Originality, Quality, Experience and Service'. AQFIT’s business philosophy is to create smart devices that can bring a healthier lifestyle to its customers worldwide. We hope that this new range is well received by our customers. "

Exclusive: Patym charging a 2% fee on adding money using credit card

Motorola launches 3-in-1 Smart TWS Earbuds at a special price

OnePlus smartwatch teased

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C launched in India for Rs 2499

Oppo A15 launched in India with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC at Rs 10,990

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C launched in India for Rs 2499

OnePlus smartwatch teased

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus
Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv
Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies