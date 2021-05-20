Advertisement

Apple Watch Series 7 leaks in renders with flat sides and display

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2021 10:34 am

Latest News

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 has leaked in renders that show off a flat display and flat metallic sides
Advertisement

While the Apple Watch Series 7 may be months away, we are already getting a full look at it through some leaked renders. These renders show that Apple is aiming at a uniform design across all of its products with the flat sides. 

 

Apple watch series 7

 

Advertisement

The leak comes from known tipster Jon Prosser through his video on YouTube which shows the Apple Watch Series 7 from all the angles revealing flatter sides. The renders also reveal that the Apple Watch will have a flat display instead of the curved ones found on the previous generations. 

 

Apple watch series 7 renders

 

Prosser says these renders are based on images and CAD files shared by an insider source. On the left side of the watch, we see two slits sitting next to each other. On the right though, there's the usual digital crown along with an integrated button. 

 

Apple watch series 7 mint

 

Apart from the usual colours, we get to see a new mint green colour with the same colour strap along with a lighter shade of mint on the watch's metallic rails. Other colours include the usual silver, blue, black, and red.

 

Prosser didn't share any specifications for the watch but the rumour mill says the Watch Series 7 may have an identical screen size as the Watch Series 6. Apart from that, the new design should be welcomed considering it now looks in sync with the iPhone 12 models (and hopefully the iPhone 13 models as well). 

Foldable iPhone could launch in 2023

Apple Music adds support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Lossless Audio Streaming at no extra cost

Beats Studio Buds show up in iOS 14.6 Beta software

Here are the Apple devices that won't support Lossless Audio via Apple Music

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung's upcoming Wear smartwatch could have slimmer bezels, 5nm processor

Noise Flair with up to 35 hours battery life, fast charge launched for Rs 1799

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies