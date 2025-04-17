Meta is Blocking Apple Intelligence in All Meta Apps: Report

Meta is reportedly blocking Apple Intelligence in all Meta apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and more. Meta and Apple haven’t had the best relationship when it comes to user privacy, data tracking, and platform control, with both companies frequently clashing over policies that impact their business models.

According to Brazilian blog Sorcererhat Tech, Meta is quietly blocking Apple Intelligence in all Meta apps and has disabled several features Apple offers. That means tools like Writing Tools, which let you create, edit, and proofread text using Apple’s AI, are no longer showing up. We could verify the same on our iPhone with Apple Intelligence. The Writing Tools feature worked fine in apps like Telegram.

Normally, iPhone and iPad users can access Writing Tools just by tapping a text field, but if you try doing that in any of Meta’s iOS apps, the feature is simply missing. The report adds that Meta apps also don’t support Genmoji—Apple’s AI-generated custom emoji—or allow users to add stickers and Memoji to Instagram Stories anymore, even though that was possible before.

However, in our case, we could easily create Genmojis and send them in Instagram Chats and WhatsApp, as shown in the screenshot below where you can notice the button for Genmoji which appears when you tap on the Emoji tray icon.

Meta hasn’t explained why these features are blocked, but it’s not too hard to connect the dots. The company is heavily pushing its own Meta AI across all its apps, offering similar capabilities like text generation and image creation. So it’s likely Meta just doesn’t want to give Apple’s AI a seat at the table.

Nearly a year ago, it was reported by WSJ that Apple and Meta were in talks for a potential partnership that would integrate Llama, Meta’s AI language model, in Apple Intelligence. However, the deal was scrapped by Apple later on as it disagreed with Meta’s privacy policies.