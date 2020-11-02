Advertisement

Apple promises free of cost replacement of faulty AirPods Pro

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 11:10 am

Apple has promised the replacement or a fix for the faulty AirPods Pro, at no extra cost. The issue seems to have affect the units manufactured before October 2020.

Apple has confessed that a small percentage of AirPods Pro users might be facing issues with their earphones. As a solution, Apple has promised that it will provide a replacement or a fix, whichever is applicable in the case, for free.

 

Apple says that it has determined that some units which were manufactured before October 2020, have been affected by the issue. Meaning all the AirPods Pro units since the launch of the earphones. 

 

Apple has created a separate page addressing the issue on its website and states that the programme covers affected AirPods Pro for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. The programme is available worldwide but doesn't extend to the standard warranty coverage of the earbuds. 

 

Apple has clearly clarified that the program is only for AirPods Pro and no other model. Also, the company mentions two major issues which the consumers might be facing: 

 

  1. Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone. 

 

  1. Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise. 

 

You can Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider to have your AirPods Pro serviced. Your AirPods Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that they are eligible for this program. AirPods Pro (left, right or both) with a confirmed issue will be replaced. The AirPods Pro case is not affected and will not be replaced.

