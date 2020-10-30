Advertisement

Apple One subscription: To go live in India starting today, price and features

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 30, 2020 4:30 pm

Apple One subscription which was introduced by Apple during the iPad event will be available in India starting today, late in the evening.
At the time of launch event of the new iPad 8th Gen and iPad Air 4, Apple also announced a new Apple One subscription which was a bundle of all the subscriptions of services provided by Apple. It is now confirmed that the Apple One subscription will be available in India starting today late in the evening.

 

Apple One subscription: Plans, Pricing and Features

 

There are two plans under the Apple One subscription for India. With the Individual Plan, you have to pay Rs 195 per month for Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and 50GB of iCloud storage. With the family plan, you get all the same benefits as the individual plan but with 200GB of iCloud storage. 

 

You can even purchase more cloud storage and choose amongst various storage options including 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB.

 

There are upcoming services such as Apple Fitness+ which will also be bundled under the Apple One subscription but there's no confirmation yet whether Apple Fitness will be launched in India or not.

 

All users on the Family plan can sign in with their own Apple ID so that everyone has private access to each service and gets personalised recommendations based on the content they consume.

 

Can Non-Apple users subscribe to Apple One?

 

Once you subscribe, you can take advantage of your Apple One services on any platforms where the services are available, including the web (Apple Music and Apple TV+), selected smart TVs (Apple Music and Apple TV+), Android (Apple Music) or other third-party streaming devices (Apple Music and Apple TV+).

 

Apple One subscription Free Trial

 

You also get a free trial month for the services but there's a catch. You will get the free trial only for the services you are not already subscribed to.

