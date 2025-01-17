Apple Store app launched in India

Apple today launched the Apple Store app in India, providing customers with a personalised way to shop for Apple’s lineup of products and services. Customers across the country can download the app on the App Store and shop directly from Apple while receiving personalised recommendations that enhance their shopping experience, said the company.

The Apple Store app introduces multiple tabs designed to enhance the shopping experience and help customers make the most of their Apple products.

The Products tab serves as a central hub for discovering the latest Apple products, accessories, and services. It also provides easy access to key Retail programs, such as Apple Trade In and financing options, making it simple for customers to explore and compare offerings.

The For You tab delivers a personalised shopping journey, offering timely and relevant recommendations tailored to each user. It also organises saved or favourited items for quick access, streamlining the purchasing process.

After a purchase, the Go Further tab connects customers with Apple’s knowledgeable Specialists for online Personal Setup sessions. Customers can also access short video tutorials and sign up for complimentary Today at Apple sessions at their local Apple Store. These sessions are designed to inspire and empower users to fully unlock the potential of their devices according to Apple.

Further, shoppers can customise their Mac with a more powerful chip, extra memory, or additional storage, as well as engrave their AirPods, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and Air Tag for free with a mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers in a choice of eight languages. And soon, they will also be able to schedule a fun digital gift message, bringing even more personalisation options.

The Apple Store app provides options for easy delivery and pickup, so customers can get their new Apple products quickly and conveniently. Apple’s first two stores in India opened in April 2023 in Delhi and Mumbai, and future Apple Store locations are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.