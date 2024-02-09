Apple Phases Out iTunes On Windows; Releases Music, TV, Devices Apps

Apple and Microsoft have announced the launch of new apps on the Windows operating system, including Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices. The new apps replace the iTunes app, which was phased out in MacOS with the Catalina update but still received consistent updates on Windows.

The Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices applications represent Apple’s initiative to divide iTunes on PC into distinct platforms, aligning with the functionality of these apps on Macs. For users on Windows 10 and later versions, the three individual apps are available for download, enabling them to oversee devices and enjoy content from Apple Music and Apple TV.

The development was first shared by a Microsoft official on X, who wrote, “A huge congratulations to our friends at Apple on the launch of Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple devices for Windows. Always a pleasure working with you!”.

Microsoft first announced plans for dedicated ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple TV‌ apps for the Microsoft Store back in October 2022. After being in the preview period for more than a year, these apps can finally be downloaded on Windows 10 and 11.

Read More: Apple Vision Pro: Shocking Uses Found By Buyers

The Apple Music app allows Windows users to listen to and oversee music within their iTunes library, encompassing purchases from the iTunes Store. Simultaneously, the Apple TV app allows users to watch and administer movies and TV shows sourced from iTunes.

The Apple Devices app will allow Windows PC owners to update, back up, and restore and manage their iPhones and iPads and sync content from their PCs to these Apple devices. It is worth noting that after these 3 apps have been installed on a PC, iTunes can be used only to access podcasts and audiobooks. Further, the iTunes library should not be deleted as the ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple TV apps use it.