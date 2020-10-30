Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro go on sale in India starting today: Prices, Launch Offers and Variants

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales have started in India from today. Here are the top offers, prices and the variants for the new iPhones, all in one place.

The new iPhones from Apple, are going on sale today in India. Out of the 4 new iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 are now available for purchase starting today from Apple's own website. The phone is currently being shown as Out Of Stock or Coming Soon on Flipkart for some reason but it should be available soon.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at INR 119,900 and INR 129,900. On the other hand, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and Red colour options, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively and iPhone 12 Mini India price is Rs 69,900.

The MagSafe Silicone Case will be sold for Rs 4,900.

Apple Online Store

On Apple's own website, Apple is providing a trade-in value on the new iPhone 12 Pro, maximum up to Rs 34,000 which makes the effective price change to Rs 85,900. For the iPhone 12, the maximum trade-in value given by Apple is Rs 32,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 47,900. These are the prices only for the base models. The EMI for the iPhone 12 Pro base model starts at Rs 14,111 and for the iPhone 12, it starts at Rs 9,404.

Apple is also providing AppleCare+ packages for both devices. For the iPhone 12, the package costs Rs 16,900 and for the iPhone 12 Pro, it costs Rs 26,900. With AppleCare+, you get priority access to Apple experts, apple certified repairs using genuine apple spare parts, coverage for iPhone and accidental damage protection.

Apple is not providing cash on delivery payment facility because of the contactless delivery protocols the company is following due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Though, payment methods such as EMI options for credit and debit cards, card on delivery and RuPay cards are available.

Ingram Micro

Ingram Micron India will also be selling the Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, in 3,200+ retail locations across India, starting today. According to Ingram, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available with a Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 cashback respectively on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions at select stores which makes the effective price of the base model of iPhone 12 of Rs 74,900 and 12 Pro's price to Rs 1,13,900. Customers can also get Rs 6,000 Exchange Bonus when they exchange their old smartphone.

Flipkart

Talking about Flipkart, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 will be sold with a couple of offers. Rs 1500 instant discount for both models on HDFC Bank debit card for Non-EMI customers, Rs 6000 instant discount for iPhone 12 and Rs 5,000 instant discount for iPhone 12 Pro on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards for EMI customers, and a 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Here, the price for the base model of iPhone 12 drops down to Rs 73,900 and for iPhone 12 Pro it drops down to Rs 1,14,900. They are also providing No-cost EMI options on both the models.

Redington

Redington will also be selling the two models in 3500 retail locations across India starting, 30th October 2020. Redington is offering a cashback for all HDFC Bank card owners. For iPhone 12, customers can get a cash-back of Rs 6000 bringing down the price to Rs 73,900 for base model, while for iPhone 12 Pro, there will be a cashback of Rs 5,000 bringing down the price to Rs 1,14,900.

Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is currently not showing the iPhones on sale but it should be available pretty soon.

Reliance Digital is offering a 10% instant discount upto Rs 3,000 on ICICI Debit and Credit Card Non-EMI transactions and a 15% cashback upto Rs 3,000 on CITI Bank debit and credit cards. With Reliance Digital's offer, the price of iPhone 12 becomes Rs 76,900 and price of iPhone 12 Pro becomes Rs 1,16,900. If you shop for an amount above Rs 5,000, you will also get a coupon code to buy the JBL Go 2 speaker at a price of Rs 1,699. These offers are available for both the models.