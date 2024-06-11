Apple May Add Google Gemini And Other AI Models To Power Apple Intelligence Features In iOS 18

Apple finished day one of its WWDC 2024 with a load of new software announcements where one of the highlights was Apple Intelligence. While Apple Intelligence currently incorporates ChatGPT-powered features, Apple says that it does hope to add support for more AI models including Google Gemini to power more AI-based features in iOS 18.

During a followup interview on Monday with YouTuber iJustine, Apple executives Craig Federighi and John Giannandrea hinted at a possible deal with Google for integrating its Gemini AI model into iOS 18 in the future. “We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice. And so we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction,” said Federighi.

According to Federighi’s statement, Apple chose ChatGPT to power some of the initial features of Apple Intelligence because it wanted to “start with the best.” There’s no word on when Apple might announce a partnership with Google for the latter’s Gemini model, but we do know that Apple is still in talks with Google and hasn’t closed the doors on an agreement, thanks to an earlier leaked report.

This potential partnership could allow users to choose various models to use Apple Intelligence features. As of now, Apple is integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise — as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities — without needing to switch across tools.

Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise when it’s needed. Users will be asked for consent before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly. The model Siri will be leveraging will be the latest GPT-4o. For those who choose to access ChatGPT, Apple says their IP addresses will be hidden, and OpenAI won’t store requests.

ChatGPT will come to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia later this year. Users can access it for free without creating an account, and ChatGPT subscribers can connect their accounts and access paid features right from these experiences.