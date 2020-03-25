  • 14:27 Mar 25, 2020

Advertisement

Apple lifts purchase ban

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : March 25, 2020 2:19 pm

Latest News

Apple has lifted its purchase ban that was imposed on the purchase of its products from its online store within a week of its imposition

Apple has lifted its purchase ban that was imposed on the purchase of its products from its online store within a week of its imposition. Apple in order to tackle the lack of production, had imposed a limit on bulk buying of Apple products on its online stores around the globe and allowed only two of the same products to be bought by a single person.

 

This was a result of the ongoing supply constraints as a result of COVID-19. Customers could buy multiple iPhones of different models and there was no purchase restriction on it.  The restriction extended to the purchase of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max. Other devices such as the iPad Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air had a similar purchase restriction of 5 units per person.

 

The restrictions were imposed to better manage the demand-supply ratio following a slowdown in production due to factory shutdowns in China. Customers can now buy more than 10 devices of the same model now that the ban has been revoked. The ban, however, is still existent on bulk buying of MacBook Airs and iPads and are limited to 5 units per person.

 

The ban although lifted is still in force in some regions of China. The COVID-19 forced factories to shut down around the globe which caused the shortage of devices being supplied thus the ban being imposed. It is rather odd for the ban to be 

Windows Update breaks Windows defender

Netflix, Google, Facebook, TikTok, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more decided to downgrade streaming quality on cellular networks in India

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch postponed due to Coronavirus crisis

OnePlus Pay mobile payments and digital wallet service announced

Redmi Smart Display with 8-inch HD display announced

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio A25 chipset announced

Latest News from

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch postponed due to Coronavirus crisis

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio A25 chipset announced

Vivo V19 India launch delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies