  • 14:00 Mar 21, 2020

Apple imposes purchase limit of two units amidst Coronavirus pandemic

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : March 21, 2020 1:14 pm

Apple on its online stores has imposed a two-unit per model purchase restriction due to the Coronavirus bottlenecking their supply chain. Read on to find out more.
The Corona Virus pandemic has brought the world to a halt. People around the globe have been affected by this virus spreading all over the world. Businesses have also taken a hit with the reduction in manpower and closing of sites due to the spread of the virus. One such a company is the tech giant Apple. Apple’s productions have taken a hit with factories closing.

 

Apple in order to tackle the lack of production, has imposed a limit on bulk buying of Apple products on its online stores around the globe and now allows only two of the same product to be bought by a single person. This is a result of the ongoing supply constraints as a result of COVID-19.

Customers can buy multiple iPhones of different models and there is no purchase restriction on it.  The restriction extends to the purchase of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max. Other devices such as the iPad Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air have a similar purchase restriction.

 

The restriction appears during the checkout process if you try to buy more than the allowed number of units. Ultimately, these restrictions are unlikely to affect most shoppers, and they’re also unlikely to last for an extended period of time.

 

In February, Apple issued a warning to investors that said that worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained.  “While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated,” Apple said in the Feb. 17 warning.

 

Apple stores have shut down around the globe and their offices have moved to a work from home environment. Apple has shown a great deal of social moral by putting their employees first and engaging in various activities such as charities to fight the Coronavirus 

