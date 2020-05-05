Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor

The MacBook Pro 13-inch model has the Magic Keyboard which also came with 16-inch MacBook Pro announced in November last year.

Advertisement

Apple has announced the launch of refreshed version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro in India. The new model comes with the new Magic Keyboard instead of the earlier butterfly keyboard in last year's MacBook Pro 13-inch.



The MacBook Pro 13-inch is priced in India starting at Rs 1,22,990 / US$ 1299 (Rs. 98,340 approx.) for the 8GB + 256GB version with 8th Gen Intel Core processor. The 8GB + 512GB version with 8th Gen Intel Core processor is priced at Rs. 1,42,990 / US$ 1499 (Rs. 1,13,482 approx.)





With 10th Gen Intel Core processor, the 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD vraiants are priced at Rs. 1,74,900 / US$ 1799 (Rs. 1,36,193 approx.) and Rs. 1,94,900 / US$ 1999 (Rs. 1,51,334 approx.) respectively. It should be available in India after the ongoing lockdown ends.



The new MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with 2560x1600 pixel resolution, 500 nits brightness level, a 227ppi pixel density and True Tone technology. The 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup now offers up to 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz.





The entry-level models are powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and the top-end models are now powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 2GHz clock speed. The MacBook Pro offers up to 1 TB storage that can be configured up to 4 TB. The base model comes with 8 GB of LPDDR RAM and 256 GB storage.



The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with the Apple T2 Security Chip, Apple’s own custom-designed second-generation silicon, which checks that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with and provides on-the-fly data encryption for everything stored on the SSD.



The MacBook Pro 13-inch model has the Magic Keyboard which also came with 16-inch MacBook Pro announced in November last year. Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the new inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find, whether users are navigating through spreadsheets or playing games. Magic Keyboard also features a physical Escape key, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID, for a keyboard that delivers the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook.



The laptop is backed by a 58 watt hour battery and is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of web browsing. It comes with macOS Catalina out-of-the-box. For connectivity, the MacBook features four Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports. It also has stereo speakers, support for Dolby Atmos playback, three-mic array and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Advertisement