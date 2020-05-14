Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE 2020 to go on sale in India from May 20 via Flipkart

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 10:46 am

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India price starts from Rs 42,500 for the 64GB base variant.
Appl launched its iPhone SE 2020 last month and announced its India prices as well. But there was no word on the availability of the device in India. Now a Flipkart listing has confirmed that Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale will start in India from May 20 via Flipkart at 12PM.

 

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India price starts from Rs 42,500 for the 64GB base variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage versions are priced at Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively. It comes in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED colours.

A few days back Apple announced an offer for HDFC Bank cards by offering Rs 3,600 cashback making the effective price Rs 38,900 of the iPhone SE 2020. Apple supplier Redington has also already confirmed that the phone will be available in 3500+ retail locations across India.

After the HDFC bank offer, consumers will be able to purchase the iPhone SE 2020 64GB model at Rs 38,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 44,200, and 256GB storage at Rs 54,700.

 

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 has a glass and aluminium build that is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. It features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, 326 ppi display and HDR 10. The phone uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions and there is Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the display. There’s no Face ID on the smartphone.

 

The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor that supports 4K video, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-tone and dual-LED flash. Upfront, iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 7-megapixel front camera with an f2.2 aperture.



The phone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, there is hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series. Apple iPhone SE 2020 sports 3GB RAM and packs an 1821 mAh battery. The phone also has wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the iPhone SE (2020) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi calling, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS, and a Lightning port. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm and weighs 148 grams.

