Here's how you can get Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900

In India the iPhone SE 2020 comes in three variants.

Advertisement

Apple’s recently announced iPhone SE 2020 has already been listed on Flipkart with a “coming soon” banner. It is going to be available for purchase in India very soon at a starting price of Rs 42,500 for the base model with 64GB. However, you can get the iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs 38,900 when the device goes on sale.



Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 3,600 cashback to consumers purchasing the iPhone SE 2020 which brings the price of the iPhone SE 2020 down to Rs 38,900. The offer is available for both HDFC debit and credit cards. However, Apple is yet to announce an exact sale date of iPhone SE 2020 India.



In India the iPhone SE 2020 comes in three variants - base model packs 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 42,500, 128GB model is priced at Rs 47,800 while the 256GB model is priced at Rs 58,300.



After the HDFC bank offer, consumers will be able to purchase the iPhone SE 2020 64GB model at Rs 38,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 44,200, and 256GB storage at Rs 54,700. Users will have to option to select between the Product (RED), Black, and White colours.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, 326 ppi display and HDR 10. The phone uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions and there is Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the display. There’s no Face ID on the smartphone. The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync. Upfront, iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 7-megapixel front camera with an f2.2 aperture.



The new Apple iPhone SE (2020) has a glass and aluminium build that is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. Under the hood, there is hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series. Apple iPhone SE 2020 sports 3GB RAM and packs an 1821 mAh battery. The phone also has wireless charging support. The phone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

Advertisement