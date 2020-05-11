Advertisement

Here's how you can get Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 4:43 pm

Latest News

In India the iPhone SE 2020 comes in three variants.
Advertisement

Apple’s recently announced iPhone SE 2020 has already been listed on Flipkart with a “coming soon” banner. It is going to be available for purchase in India very soon at a starting price of Rs 42,500 for the base model with 64GB. However, you can get the iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs 38,900 when the device goes on sale.

Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 3,600 cashback to consumers purchasing the iPhone SE 2020 which brings the price of the iPhone SE 2020 down to Rs 38,900. The offer is available for both HDFC debit and credit cards. However, Apple is yet to announce an exact sale date of iPhone SE 2020 India.

In India the iPhone SE 2020 comes in three variants - base model packs 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 42,500, 128GB model is priced at Rs 47,800 while the 256GB model is priced at Rs 58,300.

After the HDFC bank offer, consumers will be able to purchase the iPhone SE 2020 64GB model at Rs 38,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 44,200, and 256GB storage at Rs 54,700. Users will have to option to select between the Product (RED), Black, and White colours.

 

Apple iPhone SE 2020 features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, 326 ppi display and HDR 10. The phone uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions and there is Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the display. There’s no Face ID on the smartphone. The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync. Upfront, iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 7-megapixel front camera with an f2.2 aperture.

The new Apple iPhone SE (2020) has a glass and aluminium build that is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. Under the hood, there is hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series. Apple iPhone SE 2020 sports 3GB RAM and packs an 1821 mAh battery. The phone also has wireless charging support. The phone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch HD Retina display, A13 Bionic

OnePlus 8 vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Which one is the king of mid-premium segment?

Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale to soon start in India on Flipkart

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple iPhone SE 2020 Apple iPhone SE 2020 offer Apple iPhone SE 2020 launch Apple iPhone SE 2020 specs Apple iPhone SE 2020 price Apple iPhone SE 2020

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile platform announced

LG Stylo 6 leaked render shows triple camera and notched display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies