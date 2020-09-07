Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event Announcement expected this week

The new Apple iPhone 12 models are expected to launch in September and a date for the launch event is rumored to be announced soon. Apple will also launch new hardware apart from the new iPhones.

Apple, the Californian giant, is expected to reveal its next lineup of iPhones and other hardware soon. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the announcement for the event date for the new iPhone 12 is likely to be announced this week.

A press release by Apple is also scheduled for tomorrow, that is 8th of September. So we can likely expect a date for the virtual event where Apple will launch its new products. This year, Apple is expected to reveal its next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 12 alongside the new Apple Watch, a new iPad, and Apple TV, a smaller HomePod, and new over-the-ear headphones.

Apple usually sends out invites to the media for the launch event, approximately 2 weeks before the actual event. But this time, as the launch event is supposed to be virtual, it is expected that it will not take much long for Apple to schedule the event. Apple has already confirmed earlier that the new products will start shipping a few weeks later after they have been announced, which means we can expect them to ship the new products by October.

Apple is expected to launch four models in the iPhone 12 series namely the iPhone 12, 12 Max, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max and will be priced at $699, $799, $1049, and $1,199 respectively, which are higher than iPhone 11 series. Now, keep in mind that these prices are based off just rumours and you should take them as a pinch of salt.

The Apple iPhone 12 will mark the return of the flat metal-edge design, which was there with the iPhone 5. The Apple iPhone 12 is said to be the cheapest variant in the new iPhone 12 family and it is said to be even smaller the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and it will come with a better screen-to-body ratio. The front panel will still come with a notch that will house infrared camera, flood illuminator, ambient light sensor, infrared camera, dot projector and front camera. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones will come with a triple-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will come with a dual-camera setup.

The entry-level iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The iPhone 12 Max will come with a 6.1-inch display with a similar resolution. The 6.1-inch flexible OLED panel with 10-bit colour support and a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1824 pixels and it will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 12 series is said to be powered by the upcoming Apple A14 Bionic processor, which will provide comparable performance as compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. The Apple iPhone 12 is said to come with 4GB of RAM and it might be available with 128GB and 256GB of storage option. The Apple iPhone 12 Max will come with the same 4GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 Pro will be loaded with a 6GB of RAM and it will come with 128GB of storage or 512GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 Pro Max variant will also sport the same specs. All the iPhone 12 series will come with 5G support and it will be the first 5G smartphones from Apple.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are said to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature triple-camera setup. Multiple reports suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro series will come with a 3D camera with LiDAR Scanner. The feature was introduced with Apple iPad Pro 2020 models. The Pro models are also reported to come with an improved telephoto lens for better optical zoom along with improved Smart HDR mode. The iPhones might also come with sensor-shift technology that allows optical image stabilization to the sensors.





Coming to the battery, the Apple iPhone 12 is reported to feature a 2,227mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Max will come with a 2,775mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature 2,775mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with 3,687mAh battery backup. The iPhones are reported to not come with in-box charger, meaning that users will have to shell out more cash to buy a new charger for the iPhone 12 series.

It was earlier reported, that Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 series may not come with earphones and charger inside the box and might still cost more than the iPhone 11 series. TrendForce, a market intelligence provider, said that Apple has decided to not ship the upcoming series with charger and earphones in the box. There were rumours previously that Apple might take this step and we can see this becoming true as we're moving closer to the launch date i.e October.