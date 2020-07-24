Advertisement

Apple likely to launch iPhone 12 in late October

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 24, 2020 5:35 pm

Latest News

Apple is likely to launch the LTE variants of the iPhone 12 series in October this year while the 5G variants of the iPhone 12 series will be launched in November.
Advertisement

Apple is likely to unveil its upcoming iPhone 12 series of smartphones in October this year, suggests a new report. Apple generally announces its new iPhones in September but due to Covid-19 crisis in world, the company has this time deferred its much-awaited launch this year.

As per Japan-based website Macotakara, Apple is likely to launch the LTE variants of the iPhone 12 series in October this year while the 5G variants of the iPhone 12 series will be launched in November.

Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider, earlier said there is a possibility that a later iPhone launch event could allow more people to attend in person. A late announcement will give Apple more time to reopen its retail stores in different markets that are currently closed due COVID-19.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series this year which would include two premium variants. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, claimed by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The iPhone 12 is expected to sport a 5.4-inch screen display while the iPhone 12 Max will sport a 6.1-inch screen.

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display. The rear camera module on device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro. The fourth device, The iPhone 12 Pro Max will pack a 6.7-inch screen.

Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2020 suffers from USB connectivity issues

Apple reportedly paid Samsung $950 million

Why did Apple pay $1 Billion dollar penalty to Samsung?

Apple developing a new app for Windows

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG Q92 5G spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

Samsung Galaxy A71 Haze Crush Silver colour variant launched in India

OxygenOS 10.5.2 update for OnePlus Nord arrives with July security patch, OnePlus Buds support and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?
TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5
Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies