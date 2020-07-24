Apple likely to launch iPhone 12 in late October

Apple is likely to launch the LTE variants of the iPhone 12 series in October this year while the 5G variants of the iPhone 12 series will be launched in November.

Advertisement

Apple is likely to unveil its upcoming iPhone 12 series of smartphones in October this year, suggests a new report. Apple generally announces its new iPhones in September but due to Covid-19 crisis in world, the company has this time deferred its much-awaited launch this year.



As per Japan-based website Macotakara, Apple is likely to launch the LTE variants of the iPhone 12 series in October this year while the 5G variants of the iPhone 12 series will be launched in November.



Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider, earlier said there is a possibility that a later iPhone launch event could allow more people to attend in person. A late announcement will give Apple more time to reopen its retail stores in different markets that are currently closed due COVID-19.



Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series this year which would include two premium variants. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, claimed by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



The iPhone 12 is expected to sport a 5.4-inch screen display while the iPhone 12 Max will sport a 6.1-inch screen.



iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display. The rear camera module on device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro. The fourth device, The iPhone 12 Pro Max will pack a 6.7-inch screen.