iPhone 12 Series could Skip Charger and Earphones in the Box

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 29, 2020 1:45 pm

The iPhone 12 series will come with 5G support out of the box and because of the higher bill-of-material costs, it will rule out the in-box accessories like charger and earphones from the box.
Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 series may not come with earphones and charger inside the box and might still cost more than the iPhone 11 series. TrendForce, a market intelligence provider, said that Apple has decided to not ship the upcoming series with charger and earphones in the box.

 

There were rumours previously that Apple might take this step and we can see this becoming true as we're moving closer to the launch date i.e October.

TrendForce also stated that Apple's iPhone production in Q2 2020 increased by 8% compared to last year, because of the iPhone 11 and SE. The iPhone 12 series will come with 5G support out of the box and because of the higher bill-of-material costs, it will rule out the in-box accessories like charger and earphones from the box.

 

Apple's supposed to launch four models in the iPhone 12 series namely the iPhone 12, 12 Max, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max and will be priced at $699, $799, $1049, and $1,199 respectively, which are higher than iPhone 11 series. Now, keep in mind that these prices are based off just rumours and you should take them as a pinch of salt.

 

All the models are rumoured to sport AMOLED displays, A14 Bionic chipset, and will have Face ID. The iPhone 12 and 12 Max will have 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and dual cameras at the back whereas the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will come with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and triple rear camera setups. Based on recent renders, there's a significant overhaul in the design and the phones look a lot boxy in shape.

 

The smartphones are expected to launch in October; however, the exact date about the same hasn't been confirmed.

Tags: Apple

