Apple iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, WatchOS 10 release today: India release time, what to expect?

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series and its new smartwatch duo last week. Apart from the new hardware, the California-based manufacturer confirmed that the latest major updates for its devices, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10, will all be released today, September 18. So here’s the expected release time of the updates in India and the new features.

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, WatchOS 10: India Release Time

Apple will release iOS 17, iPadOS 17, WatchOS 10 and tvOS 17 tonight in India, and while the company hasn’t specified the exact release time for the updates, one can expect these to arrive by 10:30 PM IST tonight. The launch will take place at 10 AM PDT time zone in California, and the PDT time zone has mentioned the India launch time.

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, WatchOS 10: Supported Models

For iOS 17, these are the models that will be supported:

iPhone XS/XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro/Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro/Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro/Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

﻿﻿iPhone 14 Pro/Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)

For iPadOS 17, the supported models include:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (all models)

10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad‌ (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

tvOS 17 is supported on:

Apple TV HD

Apple TV 4K (First Generation)

Apple TV 4K (Second Generation)

Apple TV 4K (Third Generation)

WatchOS 10 supported devices include:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Key Features

iOS 17

Apple will be introducing new features in iOS 17 to enhance the communication experience across iPhone, FaceTime, and Messages. The Phone App gets personalised Contact Posters, where a memoji or photo of the person would accompany their name on the calling screen. Many other features come with iOS 17, such as Live voicemail, audio and video messages on FaceTime, live stickers in the Messages app, NameDrop, StandBy mode, Journal App and more.

iPadOS 17

iPadOS 17 will bring a bunch of new options for users to customise the lock screen of their iPads as per their choices. Users can choose from wallpapers like Astronomy or Kaleidoscope, which animates as you rotate iPad. Another incoming feature in iPadOS 17 is enhanced PDF editing. iPad now uses machine learning to identify fields in a PDF so that users can quickly add details, such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts. Safari is getting security improvements, while FaceTime and Messages apps are also receiving enhancements. Lastly, the Health app is also making its way to the iPad with iPadOS 17.

tvOS 17

tvOS 17 is going to bring better integration with iPhones. Firstly, it gets an all-new Control Center, video conferencing capabilities, and more. Apple TVs can now use the Continuity Camera feature on the iPhone or iPad to wirelessly connect to these devices and take video calls on their TVs. Centre Stage is now also available on tvOS 17.

Then there’s Apple Music Sing, which allows users to sing along with the music being played. Additionally, tvOS 17 offers Siri Remote, which lets users control their Apple TV using the Apple TV Remote placed in the Control Centre on the iPhone. Other new features include enhanced screensavers, enhanced dialogue, third-party VPN support, and Dolby Vision 8.1 support.

WatchOS 10

WatchOS 10 introduces redesigned apps for Apple Watches, along with Smart Stack widgets, quick access to the control centre, a slew of new watch faces, support for Bluetooth accessories for better metrics for cycling workouts, and a power zone workout view.

The compass app has been updated with new views for when you are hiking, alongside, you get trail information, topographic maps, elevation alerts, new insights for vision and mental health, NameDrop, Offline maps, Video message playback and audio calls and a lot more.