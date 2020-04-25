Advertisement

Apple denies the existence of the Mail bug used exploit iPhone and iPads

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 25, 2020 11:06 am

Recently, a security vulnerability in Apple’s Mail app was discovered by ZecOps. This vulnerability allows hackers to steal your information. Apple in a recent statement has denied the existence of any such vulnerability.
Recently, a security vulnerability in Apple’s Mail app was discovered by ZecOps. This vulnerability allows hackers to steal your information. The report from ZecOps, explains the issue might have existed for over 8 years on iOS, which leaves most of the iPhone and iPad users in danger.

 

ZecOps says the vulnerability would allow the hacker to run remote code using the Mail app, and if they succeed, the user of the device wouldn't even come to know their device has been breached. Since it's a zero-day vulnerability, which means nobody knew about this issue, not even Apple, it's now necessary the Cupertino-based giant looks to fix the issue via a software patch at the earliest.

Apple in a recent statement has denied the existence of any such vulnerability and said in a statement, “Apple takes all reports of security threats seriously. We have thoroughly investigated the researcher’s report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users. The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers. These potential issues will be addressed in a software update soon. We value our collaboration with security researchers to help keep our users safe and will be crediting the researcher for their assistance."

 

Apple in its research has apparently found no evidence of any such flaw. “We have thoroughly investigated the researcher’s report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users. The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers.” Said the California based tech giant.

