Apple Days Sale on Amazon: Rs 9000 Discount on iPhone 12

Amazon India today announced ‘Apple Days’ for its customers in India. The sale brings a host of deals and offers on the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 Pro series, the iPad mini and the MacBook Pro, among other Apple products.

As per Amazon, the Apple Days sale will be live until July 17, 2021, with great offers from participating sellers.

Apple Days sale

Amazon has revealed that customers can get iPhone 12 for Rs 70,900 with a discount of Rs 9,000.

The device can be further discounted if you buy the phone via HDFC Bank credit cards. In addition, there is an instant discount of Rs 6,000, which means the phone will be priced at Rs 64,900. Moreover, there will be several other offers and deals.

As per Amazon, the Apple Days sale will introduce offers and deals on the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 Pro series, the iPad mini, and the MacBook Pro, among other Apple products.

Further, customers can avail of an additional discount of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards transactions on other products.

For those unaware, Amazon will host a two-day Prime Day sale in India on 26 July. As a result, sellers across various categories of products have already started discounting their products.

In addition, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 will also witness the launch of over 300 new products on the e-commerce platform.

Prime members can look forward to “new launches and a range of best of deals”. These will include smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon devices, and more.

Meanwhile, iPhone 13 series is expected to be announced two months from now. The 4 models in the lineup should include iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

All the four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded wide-angle lens than the iPhone 12 models. In addition, the new models will feature a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture, compared to ƒ/2.4 on iPhone 12 models.