iPhone 13 Models to feature a wide-angle camera with wider aperture: Report

New reports suggest that the iPhone 13 models will feature a better wide-angle camera allowing it to significantly perform better under low-lighting conditions.

The new iPhone 13 models are far away but analysts have started speculating what the new iPhones will have to offer. As per new reports, all the four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded wide-angle lens than the iPhone 12 models.

As per Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley that conveyed the same in an investor note to MacRumours, the new models will feature a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture, compared to ƒ/2.4 on iPhone 12 models.

However, this information contradicts what was reported earlier by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in an investor note with TF International Securities back in November of 2020. He claimed that the wide-angle sensors will have a wider aperture at f/1.8 but will only be featured in the Pro models.

A wider aperture at f/1.8 would allow for more light to pass through the lens compared to the f/2.4 aperture. This should result in significantly improved low-light performance when shooting in Ultra Wide mode on iPhone 13 models.

Earlier reports have suggested that the 4 models should include iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini will feature a 5.4-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, the iPhone 13 should feature a 6.1-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature 6.1-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED and 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED displays respectively.

Not only this, but the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 devices are also expected to bring back the fingerprint scanner which the manufacturer ditched back in iPhone X days. But this time, it will be implemented in the form of an under-display fingerprint sensor, as seen on most of the Android devices these days.