Apple AirTag 2: What Will Change Over the Original AirTag?

Leaks surrounding the second-gen AirTag first surfaced in May this year, and we now have more details about what changes the AirTag 2 could bring over the original AirTag, which launched in 2021. The AirTag 2 now seems ready to enter production and launch next year.

As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman leaked in his latest Power On newsletter, the AirTag 2 will retain the design of the original Apple AirTag but will have new internal hardware. This new hardware will enable “better range.” The onboard wireless chip will get an upgrade, and Apple has also paid attention to the privacy aspect.

Apple’s first-gen AirTag uses the U1 chip, which will likely be replaced by the U2 chip, which will enable better range. The improved range of the AirTag 2 ensures it remains connected to your iPhone, Mac, or iPad, even across greater distances. In addition, Apple will make some internal design changes to make the AirTag 2 more tamper-proof.

That’s because the AirTag has been used by people as a stalking tool by removing the speaker inside and Apple is working on fixing that problem with the next generation of AirTag.

Meanwhile, Apple is also working on an AI Smart Home display, which seems to be a well-mount-supported and watered-down version of the iPad. Details of the device were leaked last week, suggesting it features a roughly 6-inch display, resembling a square-shaped iPad, about the size of two iPhones side by side, with a thick bezel around the screen. It includes a front-facing camera, a built-in rechargeable battery, and internal speakers, and will be available in silver and black. The product’s touch interface combines elements of the Apple Watch OS and the recently introduced StandBy mode from the iPhone.