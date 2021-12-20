Anker Works launches PowerConf C300 webcam for Rs 9,999

Anker’s sub-brand, Anker Works, has announced the launch of PowerConf C300, an AI-powered webcam in India. The product comes with simple clip plug and play operations. It comes with 18 months warranty and is priced at Rs 9,999.

Anker Powerconf C300 Features

Anker Powerconf C300 integrates directly with every conferencing platform making every professional image a pro. The Zoom certified webcam is evaluated and approved by the latest professional standards of Zoom for picture, quality, colour & clarity. Being AI-powered, the webcam supports AI framing, AI colour adjustment, and AI exposure.

In addition, the AI framing technology automatically adjusts the field of view depending on the number of people in the meeting. The webcam C300 ensures perfect lighting even in unstable conditions with auto white balancing. Color, Skintone and contrast are displayed with face to face realism no matter how the room is lit.

Further, its HDR technology with AI exposure automatically focuses on people or objects within just 0.35 seconds. The auto-focus AI show off every detail of the latest samples and prototypes without waiting for the focus to catch up.

In addition, the webcam PowerConf C300 comes with two ultra-sensitive microphones. The two microphones work together alongside Active Noise Cancellation so callers can only hear the user’s voice instead of distracting background noise.

Lastly, with four types of adjustment and adjustable field of view, PowerConf C300 can be placed anywhere in use. In addition, you can download the Anker Work app to choose from 4 meeting modes as per your requirement with customized settings.

Besides, PowerConf C300 supports enhanced privacy and connects via USB -A and USB-C. Currently, Anker is offering the PowerConf C300 webcam with the PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone. The products are available on all major offline & online channels.