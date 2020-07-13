Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker launched in India

Rave Mini comes with 10000mAh battery which claims offer eighteen hours of battery life on a full charge.

Soundcore by Anker has announced the newest addition to the Indoor and outdoor party scenes with ‘Rave Mini’ Party speaker. The product is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available on Flipkart. It comes with 18 months warranty.



Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker comes with huge 80W sound output, portable and waterproof build along with the beat driven light show, all personalized with the Soundcore app. The portable & lightweight party speaker comes with built in handle, that makes it easy to Pick up and Party.



Rave Mini comes with 10000mAh battery which claims offer eighteen hours of battery life on a full charge. It is IPX7 rated and its buoyant build ensures that even when the speaker gets fully submerged it will float back up to the surface.



The sound is delivered by a 5.25-inch woofer, 2-inch tweeter and 5.25-inch passive radiator. Anker’s unique and patented BassUP technology takes the body-shaking bass and exaggerates it in real time. The unique custom Rave Party Lighting algorithm and independent DSP syncs the LEDs to the beats, to create a dazzling display.



The Soundcore app also comes with the 3 iconic party games, to keep the spirits going. The speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 technology which ensures connectivity of up to 20m & 3.5 mm Audio Jack along with the option of built in USB port, to charge while you play.



