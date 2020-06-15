Advertisement

Anker Soundcore 'Life Note' True Wireless Bluetooth Headset launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2020 5:13 pm

Latest News

Soundcore Life Note comes with waterproof casing to resist water ingress.
Advertisement

Soundcore by Anker, has launched ‘Life Note’ True Wireless Bluetooth Headset in India for Rs 2,999. The product in shades of Black and white is available with Flipkart and comes with 18 Months of Warranty.

Soundcore Life Note comes with waterproof casing to resist water ingress. The IPX5 protection makes the device ideal for sweating it out at the gym or running in the rain. Its GripFit technology ensures control and extremely comfortable use. The earbuds are ultra-lightweight and  are designed for a more compact look

Life Note’s graphene coated drivers produce precision oscillation for superior sound across the entire frequency range to deliver immersive sound. Bass is further enhanced by upto 43% by the exclusive BassUp technology which analyses low frequencies in real time and instantly intensifies them.

The aptX audio technology, allows you to stream music from device to earbuds with ultra-low latency for Gaming Mode. Soundcore Life Note TWS supports full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends upto 40 hours. It is claimed to offer upto 1 hour of playtime with 10 minutes of charge..

The TWS features advanced 5.0 Bluetooth technology upto 10m range. Life Note enables crystal clear voice calls, with 4 Microphones and easy one step pairing. Each earbud has two microphones with noise reduction and cVc 8.0 technology which lets user stay focused with adjustable noise cancellation.

Anker Soundcore Icon Mini wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

Anker Soundcore Liberty AirX wireless earbuds launched in India

Soundcore 'Rise' wireless Bluetooth headphones launched for Rs 1,999

Latest News from Soundcore

You might like this

Tags: Soundcore Life Note Soundcore Life Note launch Anker Soundcore Life Note

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Exclusive: Sony to launch two TWS earphones in India on June 24

Amazfit T-Rex launched in India for Rs 9,999

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with color display, magnetic charging dock announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more
Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se
Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India
Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies