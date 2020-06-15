Anker Soundcore 'Life Note' True Wireless Bluetooth Headset launched in India

Soundcore Life Note comes with waterproof casing to resist water ingress.

Soundcore by Anker, has launched ‘Life Note’ True Wireless Bluetooth Headset in India for Rs 2,999. The product in shades of Black and white is available with Flipkart and comes with 18 Months of Warranty.



Soundcore Life Note comes with waterproof casing to resist water ingress. The IPX5 protection makes the device ideal for sweating it out at the gym or running in the rain. Its GripFit technology ensures control and extremely comfortable use. The earbuds are ultra-lightweight and are designed for a more compact look



Life Note’s graphene coated drivers produce precision oscillation for superior sound across the entire frequency range to deliver immersive sound. Bass is further enhanced by upto 43% by the exclusive BassUp technology which analyses low frequencies in real time and instantly intensifies them.



The aptX audio technology, allows you to stream music from device to earbuds with ultra-low latency for Gaming Mode. Soundcore Life Note TWS supports full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends upto 40 hours. It is claimed to offer upto 1 hour of playtime with 10 minutes of charge..



The TWS features advanced 5.0 Bluetooth technology upto 10m range. Life Note enables crystal clear voice calls, with 4 Microphones and easy one step pairing. Each earbud has two microphones with noise reduction and cVc 8.0 technology which lets user stay focused with adjustable noise cancellation.