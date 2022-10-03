Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 TWS with heart-rate sensor launched

Anker has launched a new pair of earbuds called Soundcore Liberty 4 which have a not-so-popular but unique feature – a heart-rate sensor. The earbuds have support for 24-hour heart rate tracking. Apart from that, the buds support Spatial Audio, Wireless charging and a lot more.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 are priced at $149.99 (approx Rs 12,200) and are available in two colours – White & Black. The white version will go on sale on October 7, while the black version is expected on October 10. It is available from the Soundcore website or Amazon.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 Specifications, Features

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 have an in-ear heart rate sensor that allows users to monitor their heart rate. The feature was also supposed to arrive on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 but we didn’t see anything of that sorts. Also, the Liberty 4 aren’t the first ones to come with a heart-rate sensor as it is accompanied by the Amazfit PowerBuds and Jabra Elite Sports earbuds.

The heart rate sensor can continuously monitor your heart rate or during a workout if you want. Next, these are the first earbuds in Anker’s Soundcore Liberty lineup to come with dual dynamic drivers and an updated stem design. They have spatial audio support, customizable EQ settings, active noise cancelation, and AAC/LDAC/SBC codec support.

Further, the new Anker premium earbuds feature multi-device support so they can connect to two devices at the same time. It has a battery life of 9 hours on a single charge (with ANC OFF) which reduces to 5 hours with spatial audio active. With ANC On, you can get 7 hours of playback.

One can charge the Liberty 4 case using its wireless charging capability. The charging case offers up to 28 hours of battery life while 15 minutes of charging can deliver up to 3 hours of runtime.

Apart from that, as the earbuds support Anker’s Wellness app, users can configure various options. The app also allows for customized exercise routines and guided lifestyle options as well.