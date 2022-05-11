Soundcore Motion Boom Plus speaker announced by Anker

Anker has announced the new Motion Boom Plus speaker which has been claimed to output 80 watts of sound. The speaker has a built-in handle and a carrying strap, enabling the user to carry the speaker easily. Furthermore, the speaker has a 20 hour battery life for extended listening sessions.

The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is expected to be available on May 30th for $179.99 (approx Rs 13,900) in the US. The speaker can be bought via Amazon.com, Soundcore.com and other retail partners.

The Motion Boom Plus packs twin 30W woofers and two 10W tweeters, delivering an output of 80W of sound. This party speaker features the same titanium drivers as the 2021 Motion Boom and adds PartyCast 2.0. The PartyCast 2.0 feature enables the Motion Boom Plus to connect to more than 100 individual speakers for a more powerful performance.

The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus further packs a 13,400mAh battery which has been claimed to last 20 hours. The speaker has been rated IP67 for water- and dust-proofing. For connectivity, the speaker uses the latest Bluetooth 5.3. The speaker also features passive radiators on either sides for a more powerful and immersive sound output.

In related news, Anker sub-brand Eufy is gearing up to launch its most advanced version of Robotic vacuum cleaner in India soon. The brand will launch ‘Robovac G20 Hybrid’ by mid of this month.

The new vacuum cleaner will include Eufy’s signature Boost IQ technology, which will provide increased suction power to get a higher degree of cleanliness. Eufy RoboVac will come with many sophisticated controls, built for a smarter life, and will operate with little noise. Further, the smart controls include – smart navigation, AI Map 2.0 Technology, no-go zones, multi-floor mapping, and more. Additionally, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa as well.