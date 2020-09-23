Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charger launched in India for Rs 1,999

Anker PowerWave Base Pad charger comes with the unique Fast Charge Mode, to charge devices upto 2X faster.

Anker has announced a 10W Wireless Charging Pad ‘PowerWave Base Pad’ in India for Rs 1,999. The product in black is available with Amazon and several leading retail stores. It comes with 18 Months Warranty.



Anker PowerWave Base Pad charger comes with the unique Fast Charge Mode, to charge devices upto 2X faster. It offers 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy and a 7. 5W charging mode for iPhones.



The Wireless Charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, and AirPods wireless charging cases. The case friendly charger works directly through the protective cases upto 5mm thick.



Designed to solve the problems of round wireless charging pads, the slimline rectangular design of the pad, makes it easier to place the phone, centrally for optimum charging. The non-slip pad on the bottom ensures that the phone stays in place, even when vibrating.



The sleep-friendly LED Indicator, on the charger lets you know the charging status along with the operation. With foreign object detection, the charger makes sure items like credit cards or keys kept on the pad do not activate charging.



In addition to this, the charging pad ensures the safety of the devices and user with battery protection, overcurrent regulation and voltage regulation, when in use. Ensuring temperature control, the built-in vents on the charger works to dissipate heat, keeping the pad cool to ensure safe and stable performance.