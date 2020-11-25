Anker 4-in-1 USB - C Hub for smart devices launched for Rs 3299

Anker 4-in-1 hub by Anker can simultaneously charge range of devices through its connectivity station.

Anker has launched four-in-one USB-C Hub in its portfolio of technology-driven products. Priced at Rs 3299, the product is available on Amazon and leading retail stores. The 4-in-1 USB - C hub comes with 18 months warranty.



The USB-C hub powers the gadgets 10x faster than USB 2.0 along with the speedy sync for the Data. Saving you both space and time, the 4-in-1 hub by Anker can simultaneously charge range of devices through its connectivity station.



Designed for Macbook Pro, iMac Pro and Google Chrome book pixel, this hub can be a connectivity expansion option. It offers a lightning-fast functional experience. It offers speed charging for devices with 60W Power Delivery USB-C and USB-A connectivity.



This high-speed transfer device allows the transfer of data and support charging for multiple devices through a USB-C port into 3 extra USB – A ports. At 5 Gbps data transfer speed, the hub supports USBC Power Delivery that, enables speedy sync &high-speed transfer of movies, music, pictures, and more.



The USB-C Hub is designed lightweight at 160 gms. The device supports Advanced Temperature control like uniform heat dissipation along with regulator chips



Speaking on the new addition, Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Head India& SAARC – Anker Innovations said “We are continuously on a lookout for Technology solutions that help improve the customer experience. Our commitment to building quality products make us the most loved brand.”