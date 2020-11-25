Advertisement

Anker 4-in-1 USB - C Hub for smart devices launched for Rs 3299

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 25, 2020 3:44 pm

Latest News

Anker 4-in-1 hub by Anker can simultaneously charge range of devices through its connectivity station.
Advertisement

Anker has launched four-in-one USB-C Hub in its portfolio of technology-driven products. Priced at Rs 3299, the product is available on Amazon and leading retail stores. The 4-in-1 USB - C hub comes with 18 months warranty.

The USB-C hub powers the gadgets 10x faster than USB 2.0 along with the speedy sync for the Data. Saving you both space and time, the 4-in-1 hub by Anker can simultaneously charge range of devices through its connectivity station.

Designed for Macbook Pro, iMac Pro and Google Chrome book pixel, this hub can be a connectivity expansion option. It offers a lightning-fast functional experience. It offers speed charging for devices with 60W Power Delivery USB-C and USB-A connectivity.

This high-speed transfer device allows the transfer of data and support charging for multiple devices through a USB-C port into 3 extra USB – A ports. At 5 Gbps data transfer speed, the hub supports USBC Power Delivery that, enables speedy sync &high-speed transfer of movies, music, pictures, and more.

The USB-C Hub is designed lightweight at 160 gms. The device supports Advanced Temperature control like uniform heat dissipation along with regulator chips

Speaking on the new addition, Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Head India& SAARC – Anker Innovations said “We are continuously on a lookout for Technology solutions that help improve the customer experience. Our commitment to building quality products make us the most loved brand.”

Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro powerbank and kick-starter for cars launched in India

Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker launched in India

Anker Soundcore Space NC headphones launched in India for Rs 10,999

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charger launched in India for Rs 1,999

Latest News from Anker

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

U&i launches Topper and Flyer wireless neckbands starting Rs 2,999

iGear Ensemble portable speaker launched for Rs 1499

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies